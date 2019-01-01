Step inside this designer home on Lake Sakakawea and enjoy the amazing views! Acacia wood flooring welcomes you as you enter into the open floor plan living areas with stone fireplace, Cambria quartz kitchen counters, eat in kitchen, plus formal dining room. The expansive 6 bedroom layout is inviting for large gatherings while multiple living spaces can accommodate those seeking a cozy place to curl up with a book or enjoy a movie in the media room on a rainy day. The west wing offers laundry, private suite or office and exercise room with private entrance and bath. Main floor master suite features his & her walk-in closets, an en-suite with tiled shower and jacuzzi tub plus private deck. Two additional bedrooms and full bath complete the main floor. The lower level walkout offers a large family room, wet bar, fireplace, and media room. Additional features include three additional bedrooms, full bath including a second master suite with private bath. This estate includes a private dock, Geo-thermal heating system, Trex decking, stamped patio with firepit, attached 3 stall garage with epoxy coating and work area. All these wonderful features along with walls of glass to take in the breathtaking views are just a few of the things that make this home a cut above the rest and a must see! Call for your private tour today!