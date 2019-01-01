This impressive River Front property is located in Misty Waters with 132 feet of shoreline and is truly a MUST SEE! This 8,000 sq ft ranch-style home has spectacular views from every room! There is in floor heat throughout the entire home including the 3,500 SQ FT GARAGE!! The main level features a gourmet kitchen with Koch Birch cabinets, gas range, double oven and a massive pantry. The living room offers a tall cathedral ceiling with wall to wall windows! There are 6 bedrooms all with walk in closets and 6 bathrooms. Above the garage is a 2,000 sq ft bonus room with plenty of room for a pool table or home theater. Enjoy the sunset from one of your two decks overlooking the river, or spend time relaxing in your fully landscaped yard. This quality home has many hidden gems, come see it today!