6200 Misty Waters Drive
For sale $1,300,000
Estimated Monthly Payment: $6,363/mo 6200 Misty Waters Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503 MLS# 403151 Residential Listing Status: Active
6
2
4
8,192 sqft
152
176
0
REMARKS:
This impressive River Front property is located in Misty Waters with 132 feet of shoreline and is truly a MUST SEE! This 8,000 sq ft ranch-style home has spectacular views from every room! There is in floor heat throughout the entire home including the 3,500 SQ FT GARAGE!! The main level features a gourmet kitchen with Koch Birch cabinets, gas range, double oven and a massive pantry. The living room offers a tall cathedral ceiling with wall to wall windows! There are 6 bedrooms all with walk in closets and 6 bathrooms. Above the garage is a 2,000 sq ft bonus room with plenty of room for a pool table or home theater. Enjoy the sunset from one of your two decks overlooking the river, or spend time relaxing in your fully landscaped yard. This quality home has many hidden gems, come see it today!
MAP:
OVERVIEW:
Residential
Single Family Residence
Active
Bismarck Rural
Bismarck Rural NW
Ranch
2015
0.82
35579
8192
River Frontage, Water Front, Water View
Attached Garage
8
Concrete
Natural Gas
Boiler, Forced Air
Central Air
Public, Well
Public Sewer
Capital Electric Service Area, M.D.U. Service Area
FEATURES:
Deck, Patio
Main Floor Bedroom, Main Floor Laundry, Master Bath, Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet(s), Whirlpool Tub
Ceiling Fan(s), Garage Door Opener & Ctl, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, Security System, Sprinkler System
ROOM INFO:
6
2
2
2
Finished
FINANCIAL:
$1,300,000
$125
Monthly
$5,220
2018
NEIGHBORHOOD & SCHOOL INFORMATION:
