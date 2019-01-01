1935 Harbor Drive
For sale $1,590,000
Estimated Monthly Payment: $8,284/mo 1935 Harbor Drive, Bismarck, ND 58504 MLS# 403073 Residential Listing Status: Active
7,902 sqft
REMARKS:
Situated on two waterfront lots is this grand architecturally designed ranch style home with 7,900 sq. ft., great for entertaining family, colleagues & friends. Upon entering you will be greeted by a spectacular foyer with tall ceilings and a magnificent view of the water. The kitchen has 2 center islands, an unbelievable amount of custom cabinets, high-end appliances, pull out drawers and wonderful water views. There is a see-thru fireplace to a sitting room area in the master suite with access to a private patio overlooking the water, large master bathroom with marble flooring & shower, his & her vanities and whirlpool tub. You'll love the spacious his/hers divided walk-in closet. The finished lower level offers large windows, a massive family/rec room with see-thru fireplace, custom cherry wet bar, ceiling, columns and glass showcase, 2 additional bedrooms, plus and office and bonus room excellent for exercise or hobbies. There are two garages on each end of the home one for day to day vehicles and the other for toys! The large concrete patio off of the back of the garage is perfect for get-togethers.
MAP:
OVERVIEW:
Residential
Single Family Residence
Active
Bismarck City
Bismarck City SW
Ranch
1996
1.84
80087
7902
Concrete Poured
Flat, Shingle
Level, Lot - Owned, Private Setting, Water Front
Attached Garage, Floor Drain, Heated, Off Street Parking, Water
Concrete, Triple+
Natural Gas
Forced Air
Central Air
Public
Public Sewer
M.D.U. Service Area
FEATURES:
Deck, Dock, Patio, Porch
Main Floor Bedroom, Main Floor Laundry, Master Bath, See Remarks, Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet(s), Wet Bar, Whirlpool Tub
Family Room, Master Bedroom, Gas
Common Area Maint
Basketball Hoop, Ceiling Fan(s), Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan/Hood, Garage Door Opener & Ctl, Oven, Range, Refrigerator, Sprinkler System, Washer, Window Treatments
Carpet, Marble, Tile, Wood
ROOM INFO:
Egress Windows, Finished, See Remarks
FINANCIAL:
$1,590,000
$1,200
Annually
$12,401
1018
NEIGHBORHOOD & SCHOOL INFORMATION:
Courtesy of Bianco Realty, Inc.
