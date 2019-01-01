Situated on two waterfront lots is this grand architecturally designed ranch style home with 7,900 sq. ft., great for entertaining family, colleagues & friends. Upon entering you will be greeted by a spectacular foyer with tall ceilings and a magnificent view of the water. The kitchen has 2 center islands, an unbelievable amount of custom cabinets, high-end appliances, pull out drawers and wonderful water views. There is a see-thru fireplace to a sitting room area in the master suite with access to a private patio overlooking the water, large master bathroom with marble flooring & shower, his & her vanities and whirlpool tub. You'll love the spacious his/hers divided walk-in closet. The finished lower level offers large windows, a massive family/rec room with see-thru fireplace, custom cherry wet bar, ceiling, columns and glass showcase, 2 additional bedrooms, plus and office and bonus room excellent for exercise or hobbies. There are two garages on each end of the home one for day to day vehicles and the other for toys! The large concrete patio off of the back of the garage is perfect for get-togethers.