3900 Ridge Way
For sale $1,200,000
Estimated Monthly Payment: $6,056/mo 3900 Ridge Way, Bismarck, ND 58503 MLS# 400468 Residential Listing Status: Active
6
4
2
7,390 sqft
400
502
0
REMARKS:
Beautiful custom built, 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom home on Hawktree Golf Course. The entire main floor has been updated within the last 5 years. The fireplace in the living room and family room are made of hand picked petrified wood from SW North Dakota. A very spacious kitchen has custom cherry cabinets and granite countertops with chef grade appliances. Four bedrooms on the main floor, one of which is an elegant master suite with two walk in closets and spacious master bathroom with a custom shower made of solid quartz and granite walls with a stone mosaic floor. The basement has two more bedrooms, two bathrooms, office, work out room, huge family room and a work shop. The 1735 sf garage is large enough for all your toys. Sits on 2.11 acres.
MAP:
OVERVIEW:
Residential
Single Family Residence
Active
Bismarck Rural
Bismarck Rural NW
Ranch
2006
2.11
91912
7390
Shingle
Lot - Owned
Attached Garage
5
Concrete
Natural Gas
Forced Air
Central Air
Public
Private Sewer, Shared Septic
BEK Communications, Capital Electric Service Area, High Speed Internet, M.D.U. Service Area, Trash Pickup - Private
FEATURES:
Deck
Main Floor Bedroom, Main Floor Laundry, Master Bath, Smoke Detectors, Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet(s), Wet Bar, Whirlpool Tub
Family Room, Living Room, Master Bedroom, Gas
PUD
Audio Visual System, Ceiling Fan(s), Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Exhaust Fan/Hood, Garage Door Opener & Ctl, Humidifier, Keyless Entry, Microwave, Oven, Range, Refrigerator, Security System, Sprinkler System, Sump Pump, Window Treatments
Carpet, Tile, Wood
ROOM INFO:
6
4
1
1
Finished
FINANCIAL:
$1,200,000
$160
Annually
$7,000
2017
NEIGHBORHOOD & SCHOOL INFORMATION:
