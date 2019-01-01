Beautiful custom built, 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom home on Hawktree Golf Course. The entire main floor has been updated within the last 5 years. The fireplace in the living room and family room are made of hand picked petrified wood from SW North Dakota. A very spacious kitchen has custom cherry cabinets and granite countertops with chef grade appliances. Four bedrooms on the main floor, one of which is an elegant master suite with two walk in closets and spacious master bathroom with a custom shower made of solid quartz and granite walls with a stone mosaic floor. The basement has two more bedrooms, two bathrooms, office, work out room, huge family room and a work shop. The 1735 sf garage is large enough for all your toys. Sits on 2.11 acres.